2016 Lawton International Festival

The Lawton International Festival will be held in Lawton, Oklahoma at Elmer Thomas Park on September 23, 24 & 25th. The Festival opens at 5 pm. The Parade of Nations begins at 5:45 pm followed by the Naturalization Ceremony. Festival hours are 5 - 10 pm on Friday, 11 a m - 10 pm on Saturday and 12 - 5 pm on Sunday. There are two non-stop stages of entertainment as well as food, sales and display vendors. There is also an interactive children's area.

The Festival entertainment is headlined at 8 pm on Friday night by Watusi, the World Reggae Ambassadors.

Saturday's entertainment features the Latin pop band, Tequila Azul who are scheduled to perform at 8 pm.

Major sponsors this year are: The City of Lawton, Lawton Arts and Humanities Council and its International Festival Committee, Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, Friends of the Library, McMahon Foundation and the funding and / or support for this event is partially provided by the Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce / Lawton Hotel-Motel Tax Fund.

There is free park and ride shuttle service available from the McMahon Auditorium parking lot.

KCCU-FM is a proud Platinum Media Sponsor of the 2016 International Festival.