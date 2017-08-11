kccu

Andreas Schleicher: What Are The Keys To A Successful Education System?

By NPR/TED Staff 1 hour ago
  • Would you want your child to become a teacher rather than a lawyer?...What we learned from PISA is that in high-performing education systems, leaders have convinced their citizens to make choices that value education, their future, more than consumption today. - Andreas Schleicher
    Would you want your child to become a teacher rather than a lawyer?...What we learned from PISA is that in high-performing education systems, leaders have convinced their citizens to make choices that value education, their future, more than consumption today. - Andreas Schleicher
    James Duncan Davidson / James Duncan Davidson / TED

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking School.

About Andreas Schleicher's TED Talk

Andreas Schleicher created PISA, an exam that compares the knowledge of 15-year-olds from around the world. He says the test can help us understand why some countries perform better than others.

About Andreas Schleicher

Andreas Schleicher is Director for Education and Skills Initiatives at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He is also the creator of the PISA test – an international exam that offers insights into how well national education systems prepare their students for adult life.

Schleicher holds an honorary professorship at the University of Heidelberg.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.