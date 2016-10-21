Related Program: Community Focus Comm Focus 10-21-16 By Breanne Loving • Oct 21, 2016 Related Program: Community Focus TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 8:24 Breanne Loving chats it up with Muriel Fahrion on KCCU's Community Focus. Fahrion is the original creator of the character Strawberry Shortcake. Breanne Loving and Muriel Fahrion on KCCU's Community Focus Credit Chris Martin, Muriel Fahrion, Sergio Mendez Tags: Breanne LovingMuriel FahrionStrawberry ShortcakeCartoonsCommunity FocusTweetShareGoogle+Email