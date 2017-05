The 2017 Lawton Arts for All Festival is May 12 - 14 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton. There will be art, lots of art! This is SW Oklahoma's largest juried arts festival. Artists representing many states will display the arts in mediums of photography, pottery, sculpture, painting, jewelry and fiber.

There will be two stages of continuous entertainment plus the expanded Wine Garden which features small-group blues, jazz and wines from popular Oklahoma vineyards and wineries.