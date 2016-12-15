End of Year Fundraiser

KCCU is conducting our end-of-the year fundraiser. In this time of giving, we hope that you remember your public radio station. And, even if your motivation is tax-related, we will take it. Click Here!

If you would rather not give online, mail your check to: KCCU, 2800 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505. Make sure your envelope is postmarked prior to midnight on December 31, 2016 for tax-purposes.

Our office as well as Cameron University will be closed from December 21 through January 2. If you wish to give by phone, call 888-454-7800 on or before Tuesday, December 21.

The staff of KCCU would like to wish you Happy Holidays and thank you for thinking of us!