I Scream, You Scream, We All Wilhelm Scream

We wrote an audio quiz for Lance Reddick and Paul Rust that's loud, abrupt, and inaccessible to industry outsiders. We inserted the Wilhelm scream, a famous inside joke among sound editors, into the middle of iconic movie quotes.



Lance Reddick On His Early Inspiration

I always wanted to be Captain Kirk, and once I found out that William Shatner was a trained Shakespearean actor, I would open up monologues and try to do them like Captain Kirk.

Paul Rust On His Hometown, Le Mars, Iowa

It's the—everybody say it with me—ice cream capital of the world!...What cars is to Detroit, ice cream is to Le Mars.

