An LA World

Jeff Garlin and Linda Cardellini compete for a spot on our Walk of Fame in this music parody game. We rewrote "A Whole New World" from the movie Aladdin to be about famous Los Angeles landmarks, locations, and businesses.



Linda Cardellini On Her First Time On A Studio Lot

It was dirty... I expected it to be fancy. It was not fancy.

Jeff Garlin On His First Time On A Studio Lot

I snuck onto Paramount every day. This was in the '80s. It was a different time.

