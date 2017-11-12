Liz Smith, Longtime Gossip Columnist, Dies At 94

Liz Smith, the longtime gossip columnist whose stories earned her a celebrity that rivaled many of the A-listers she covered, died on Sunday of natural causes, Smith's literary agent Joni Evans confirmed to the Associated Press. She was 94.

Smith started her own column, titled "Liz Smith" that ran in the New York Daily News from 1976 to 1991, and ultimately drew millions of readers when it was syndicated nationwide.

Skirting the Schadenfreude and sensational exposés of many of her tabloid colleagues, Smith scored a number of big scoops throughout her career: the 1990 split of Donald and Ivana Trump, Madonna's 1996 pregnancy and, prematurely, the death of her friend Nora Ephron.

Instead, readers relished her insider's view. The humble Texan immersed herself in the social circles of the rich and famous, who were taken by her kind nature.

One of the biggest scoops of Smith's career came in 1990, when she broke the story of Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce in the Daily News.

She knew the couple, who had previously invited her on trips. Ivana asked her to come to the Plaza Hotel, which Donald Trump owned at the time.

"When I got there, she threw herself in my arms and told me that Donald didn't want her anymore," she told NPR's Renee Montagne in 2009. "And I tried to give her some motherly advice. I said, 'Get yourself a PR person who's respectable and defend yourself against him.' " Smith says an angered Donald told her he would "buy the New York Daily News and order to fire me." He never did.

She befriended many of her subjects, though not without criticism. News outlets reproved her for conflicts of interest and for using her position to promote her friends, notes The New York Times.

"It's a valid criticism, I suppose," Smith told the Times in 1991. "But I don't know what to do about it. I don't have to be pure, and I'm not. I mean, I am not a reporter operating on life-and-death matters, state secrets, the rise and fall of governments, and I don't believe you can do this kind of job without access."

Smith's agent Joni Evans tells the AP that Smith endured a series of minor strokes earlier this year but nothing that restricted her active social life.

Smith leaves behind no immediate survivors.

