A Look Inside The Paradise Papers

A leak of 13.4 million documents from offshore tax havens has revealed a slew of details about some of the richest and most powerful people and companies.

The trove of data, which are being called the Paradise Papers, “exposes ties between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump’s billionaire commerce secretary, the secret dealings of the chief fundraiser for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the offshore interests of the queen of England and more than 120 politicians around the world,”

Reveal reports.



As with the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers are being reported on by dozens of newsrooms and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The Guardian has summarized some of the revelations already published.



We’ll get the latest on what’s been uncovered, and the reactions to the stories so far.

GUESTS

Marina Walker Guevara, Deputy director, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists; she co-managed the Pulitzer Prize-winning Panama Papers investigation.

Michael Montgomery, Reporter, “Reveal” from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

