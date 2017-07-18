McConnell Backup Plan To Repeal Affordable Care Act Falters

Hours after a replacement for the Affordable Care Act was all-but scuttled by a clutch of Senate Republicans, three lawmakers appear to have doomed Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell's Plan B – to repeal the Affordable Care Act without replacing it.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine have all said they would vote "no" on a motion that would have kicked off McConnell's plan to vote on a straight repeal of Obamacare.

"To repeal, there has to be a replacement," Murkowski told reporters Tuesday. "There's enough chaos already, and this would just contribute to it."

The three no votes were enough to tip the balance against the repeal-only option. With only 52 Republicans in the Senate, the plan for a vote on repeal could only afford to lose two votes. It requires the support of 50 senators for passage. With the defection of Murkowski, Capito and Collins, the bill has no more than 49 in the yes column.

Further, Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas tells NPR's Susan Davis that there are probably "five or six" Republicans in total who are against the motion.

President Trump said he was deeply disappointed by the collapse of the repeal motion, especially give the years of talk among Republican lawmakers about repealing and replacing it.

"Let Obamacare fail," he said. "I'm not going to own it."

