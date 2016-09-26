Presidental Debates

KCCU will be carrying the presidential debates and vice presidential debate live with hosted coverage from NPR. The debates will air on Monday, September 26; Tuesday, October 4; Sunday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 19 at 8 pm.

On weeknights, KCCU will be preempting the last hour of Performance Today and the first hour of C24 to bring you the live coverage from NPR. On Sunday, October 9, we will only air one-hour of ATC and move the Chicago Symphony ahead one full-hour. Unfortunately, we will have to preempt the first hour of Pipedreams.