Scaramucci Blasts 'Leak' Of Financial Form That Was Public Record

Newly installed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was livid Thursday morning over a report in Politico that indicates he has assets worth as much as $85 million, and took a $5 million salary from SkyBridge Capital, the hedge-fund he founded, in the first half of the year.

Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night:



"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45."



The tweet has since been deleted.

On Thursday morning, Scaramucci called into CNN and all but accused White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of deliberately leaking the report.

"If Reince wants to explain that he's not a leaker, let him do that," Scaramucci said. "Let me tell you something about myself — I am a straight shooter, and I'll go right to the heart of the matter."

However, it turns out the financial disclosure form is a public document, which the Politico reporter who obtained it said she retrieved it through normal channels.

The contretemps is yet more evidence of the increasingly public dispute playing out in the West Wing between Scaramucci and Priebus, who reportedly objected to Trump's hiring of the financier.

Close Priebus ally Sean Spicer, who was pulling double duty as communications director and press secretary, quit when Scaramucci was named to the job.

Scaramucci acknowleged to CNN that he and Priebus "have had odds. We've had differences," he said.

Referring to his remarks last week that he and Priebus were like brothers, he elaborated.

"Some brothers are like Cain and Abel," he said. "Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don't know if this is reparable or not. That will be up to the president."

Of course, as every Sunday school graduate knows, in the Bible, Cain murdered Abel.

