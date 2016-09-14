Texoma Gives is Thursday, September 15. Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online philanthropic celebration which is a 64-dollar term that means Day of Giving! You can support KCCU directly by clicking here. To be eligible to participate in Texoma Gives, an organization must be 501(c)(3) compliant and located in a 24-county area of North Texas or Southern Oklahoma. More information on Texoma Gives can be found here.

Participating Not-For-Profits are also eligible to win prizes. The first gift after 6 am will net one organization in Oklahoma and three in Texas an extra $1000! The non-for-profit with the most unique, individual donors between nine and nine-fifteen am will win $15,000! This is called the Blue Light Special. Other Blue Light Special Events occur at three pm and eight pm.

Additionally, there is an Early-Bird contest with the first NPF in Oklahoma and the first three in Texas receiving a gift at or just after 6am winning $1,000. There is a High-Noon contest with the first NFP in Oklahoma and three NFP's in Texas winning an additional $1200 for the first gift received immediately after 12 pm. there are other prizes available throughout the day as well. We like to win!

I know this might be burying-the-lead, but all area NFP's are in desperate need of support. The downturn in the oil-industry has made everyone tighten their belts and organizations such as KCCU end up getting pinched, as that is how trickle-down economics actually work.

We encourage you to support all NFP's tomorrow in addition to KCCU.