Tyler DeWitt: How Do We Get Kids Hooked On Science?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking School.

About Tyler DeWitt's TED Talk

When a student complained that science textbooks were boring, teacher Tyler DeWitt got thinking about how he can make his lessons fun. DeWitt recounts his quest to make kids care about science.

About Tyler DeWitt



Tyler DeWitt hosts the YouTube channel, 'Science with Tyler DeWitt,' aimed at helping students understand chemistry. In the past, he taught Biology, Chemistry and English at high schools in both the United States and South Korea.

DeWitt was a National Science Foundation Fellow and in 2014, received his Ph.D. in Microbiology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

