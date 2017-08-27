Uber Picks New CEO, Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber has appointed Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to be its new chief executive, a source familiar to the ride-sharing company tells NPR.

Khosrowshahi has been at the travel company Expedia for more than a decade, reports NPR's Aarti Shahani. He steps into the role at a tumultuous time, as Uber seeks to fill a leadership vacuum. Co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure in June, though he remains on the company's board.

Khosrowshahi emerged as a top candidate among two other contenders: Former General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman.

Immelt withdrew earlier Sunday, he said on Twitter. The New York Times reports, "it became clear that he did not enough have support, said two people familiar with the process."

The Times adds, "the board had been leaning toward" Whitman, the other remaining candidate, their sources said. "But matters changed over the course of Sunday afternoon and the board decided on Mr. Khosrowshahi."

After several media outlets reported the CEO pick on Sunday night, Recode cited sources close to the other remaining candidate, who said Whitman "has not been informed of any choice nor had the board agreed to some the the things she was asking for to take the job."

"Whitman was asking for a number of things, including less involvement of ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and more control over the board," adds Recode.

